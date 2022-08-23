Hopkins' Human Aging Project: A quest for the best ways to grow old

(This conversation originally aired on May 23, 2022)

Today, a conversation about aging. We are, as a general rule, living longer. The average life expectancy of Americans in 1960 was just over 69 years. In 2022, it’s 79 years. A team of physicians and researchers at Johns Hopkins have formed a group called the Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project, that looks into ways that we can stay healthy as we get older, exploring medical and technological fixes for what might ail us.

This past May, Tom spoke with two researchers at the Aging Project about the work they are doing.

Dr. Jeremy Walston is the director of the Johns Hopkins Human Aging Project and Raymond and Anna Lubin Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology at Johns Hopkins.

Dr. Peter Abadir is a scholar at the Human Aging Project. He is an associate professor of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and he holds a joint appointment in the School of Engineering.

Folks over 65 who would like to volunteer for the Human Aging Project can contact the team by email at [email protected], or by calling the Healthy Aging Studies Unit at 410-550-2113.