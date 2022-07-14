© 2022 WYPR
Midday

Dr. Anthony Jenkins on the road ahead at Coppin State University

Published July 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Today, we continue a series of conversations with educational leaders in the state of Maryland. We began our Midday on Higher Education series in 2018, speaking with college and university presidents throughout Maryland about the ways their institutions, large and small, fit into the communities in which they are located, and what they contribute to the state’s workforce and quality of life. We suspended these conversations for the most part during the pandemic, and I am happy to revive them today with Dr. Anthony Jenkins, the president of Coppin State University.

Coppin State is one of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in Maryland, and along with Morgan State, one of two here in Baltimore. Dr. Jenkins grew up in Washington, DC. He comes to Baltimore after serving as the President of West Virginia State University.

He was appointed President of Coppin State in May, 2020, when his campus was empty of students due to the coronavirus. Students have been back for a while, but Coppin is dealing with a decline in enrollment, a situation that most schools are experiencing across the country.

Dr. Anthon Jenkins joins us on Zoom.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

