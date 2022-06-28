© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

New Goucher Poll: As primaries near, a snapshot of MD's electorate

Published June 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
Election 2018 Maryland
Jose Luis Magana/AP
/
FR159526 AP
"I Voted/Yo Vote" stickers at a polling place in Silver Spring, Md., during the U.S. midterm elections in 2018. Maryland's 2022 primary elections take place on July 19. Early voting in Maryland begins on Thursday, July 7 and continues through Thursday, July 14, from 7 am until 8 pm. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Midday begins today with a look at the first part of a new Goucher Poll, conducted in collaboration with The Baltimore Banner and WYPR, that takes the pulse of the Maryland electorate, with just 10 days to go before early voting begins in the 2022 statewide primary elections.

The Goucher College Poll was conducted by telephone from June 15 to 19, 2022. It surveyed 502 registered Democrats and 507 registered Republicans living in Maryland and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.4 percent. 

Joining Tom to help unpack some of the key findings in the new poll are two astute observers of Maryland politics:

Mileah Kromer is director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, which runs the Goucher Poll. She is also an Assistant Professor in the the Department of Political Science and International Relations at Goucher.

Pamela Wood is the Maryland politics and government reporter at The Baltimore Banner.

They join us on Zoom.

Mileah Kromer is director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College, which administers the Goucher Poll; Pamela Wood is the MD politics and government reporter at The Baltimore Banner. (courtesy photos)

