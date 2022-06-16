The Banner's new "Baltimore Now" poll takes the pulse of city politics

We begin today with a friend and colleague from our partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. Emily Sullivan is an award-winning reporter who is a former member of the WYPR news team, and who’s now covering City Hall for the Banner.

- / Emily Sullivan is the City Hall reporter for the Baltimore Banner. She previously covered the city for WYPR News. (2019 photo © Mike Morgan for NPR)

Emily Sullivan joins Tom on our digital line to discuss some of the key findings from the Baltimore Banner's new "Baltimore Now" poll, conducted for the Banner in late May by Goucher College.

