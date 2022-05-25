The Nurse "Antigone": Ancient play highlites nurses' COVID challenges

The trauma that the country feels in the aftermath of these all-too-common mass shootings is palpable, raw and not quickly relieved. And imagine what the medical staffs of the hospitals experienced as victims of these attacks are rushed into their facilities.

And another kind of trauma continues to afflict us: COVID infection numbers are climbing again. For people who have been vaccinated, there is a tendency to think of the pandemic in the past tense. But for front-line health care workers, it is not at all a thing of the past. Even before hospitals faced the challenges of COVID 19, there were challenges that many health care professionals were unable or unwilling to overcome. In January of this year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that healthcare was among the top three professions in monthly "quits rate." That month alone, 33,000 health care workers quit their jobs, leaving hospitals, and the remaining workers, scrambling.

On today’s installment of Midday on Ethics, we’re going to talk about moral resilience, and why it is such an important component for the people our healthcare is entrusted to.

Tom's guests today are two scholars from the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics.

Dr. Jeffrey Kahn is the director of the Berman Institute, and our regular guest here on Midday for our Midday on Ethics programs…

Dr. Cynda Rushton is the Anne and George L. Bunting Professor of Clinical Ethics at the Institute, and a Professor of Nursing and Pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. She is the creator of the Rushton Moral Resilience Scale, and the editor and author of Moral Resilience: Transforming Moral Suffering in Healthcare...

We would very much like to hear from healthcare workers in this hour. We’d like to know your experiences as a nurse or in other frontline positions during the pandemic, and even before the COVID crisis.

