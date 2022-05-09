Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: what it could mean for the rest of us

It’s been two weeks since the stunning announcement that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has entered into a deal to purchase Twitter for roughly $44 billion dollars. The deal will take three to six months to close. If either side backs out, the other side gets a billion dollars as a breakup fee. Financial analysts have pointed to some potential problems with the way Musk is financing the deal, but there are no clear indications at this point that he won’t be able to pull this off.

As to what will happen after that, it’s hard to say. But that won’t stop us from trying today. My guest is Angelo Carusone, the President and CEO of Media Matters for America, a media watchdog. Carusone has joined a large chorus of observers who fear that Musk, who describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” will open the platform to all manner of hate speech and disinformation.

What do you think? Is this good news or bad news for the world’s nearly 300 million Twitter users? Give us a call…

Angelo Carusone joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles.

Angelo Carusone is the president and CEO of Media Matters for America. (courtesy photo)

