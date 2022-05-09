© 2021 WYPR
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover: what it could mean for the rest of us

Published May 9, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT
Elon Musk Twitter Banned Users
-
/
-
The Twitter application on a smartphone in San Diego on April 25, 2022. Elon Musk, one of the world's richest men and the owner of SpaceX and Tesla, has offered to buy Twitter for $44 Billion. Musk says he is a "free speech absolutist" who doesn't support the kind of content moderation that saw people like ex-President Donald Trump banned from Twitter for inciting violence. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

It’s been two weeks since the stunning announcement that the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, has entered into a deal to purchase Twitter for roughly $44 billion dollars. The deal will take three to six months to close. If either side backs out, the other side gets a billion dollars as a breakup fee. Financial analysts have pointed to some potential problems with the way Musk is financing the deal, but there are no clear indications at this point that he won’t be able to pull this off.

As to what will happen after that, it’s hard to say. But that won’t stop us from trying today. My guest is Angelo Carusone, the President and CEO of Media Matters for America, a media watchdog. Carusone has joined a large chorus of observers who fear that Musk, who describes himself as a “free speech absolutist,” will open the platform to all manner of hate speech and disinformation.

What do you think? Is this good news or bad news for the world’s nearly 300 million Twitter users? Give us a call…

Angelo Carusone joins us on our digital line from Los Angeles.

You can join us as well: Call 410.662.8780 email: [email protected]. Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Angelo Carusone_MEDIAMATTERS_blue_WIDE CROP-SCALED.png
Angelo Carusone is the president and CEO of Media Matters for America. (courtesy photo)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
