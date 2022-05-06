John B. King, Democratic primary candidate for Maryland Governor

Today, it’s another installment in our election-year series, Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. My guest is John B. King, Jr.. He is an educator who served as the U.S. Secretary of Education from 2015-2017, during the last couple of years of the Obama Administration. Following that, he was appointed President and CEO of the Education Trust, a national non-profit that advocates on behalf of students of color and students from low-income families.

From 2011-2015, Dr. King was the Commissioner of Education of the State of New York.

Dr. King holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard, a master’s degree and doctorate in education from Columbia, and a law degree from the Yale Law School.

He is 47 years old. He is married to a fellow educator, Melissa Steel King. They have two school aged children, and they live in Silver Spring.

This is John King’s first campaign for public office. He is one of ten contenders in the Gubernatorial primary.

Dr. King has chosen Michelle Siri, the Executive Director of The Women’s Law Center of Maryland, as his running mate for Lt. Governor.

John King joins us on Zoom from Silver Spring, Maryland.

You are welcome to join us as well…call 410.662.8780; email: [email protected]; Tweet: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.