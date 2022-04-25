Barry Glassman, Republican candidate for MD Comptroller

On Midday today, another in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. He is a Republican who is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Maryland Comptroller, the agency executive elected to serve as steward of the state's tax and financial affairs. There are two Comptroller candidates in the Democratic primary: Del. Brooke Lierman and Bowie Mayor Tim Adams. Tom will be speaking with them in the coming weeks.

Maryland Comptroller is an office that doesn’t change hands very frequently. Louis Goldstein had the job for nearly 40 years. The current Comptroller, Peter Franchot, was first elected to that office in 2007. He is running in the Democratic primary for Governor.

Barry Glassman is a sheep farmer who began his political career in 1990 when he was first elected to the Harford County Council. He served in the MD House of Delegates from 1999-2008, and in the MD Senate from 2008-2014. He has served as the President of the MD Association of Counties. He will soon complete his second term as County Executive.

Mr. Glassman holds a Bachelor’s Degree in political science from Washington College. Before entering politics, he was a claims adjuster for BGE. He has been active in the Harford County 4-H Club, the Harford County Farm Bureau and the Level Volunteer Fire Company.

Barry Glassman is 60 years old. He and his wife are the parents of an adult son, and the grandparents of a young grandson.

Barry Glassman joins us on our digital line from Bel Air , MD.

