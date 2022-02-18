© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Run for Something's Amanda Litman on democracy-building

Published February 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
amanda-litman-widecrop_headshot.png
Amanda Litman is co-founder and co-executive director of Run for Something, a political action group that recruits and supports young progressive candidates for elective office. (courtesy photo)

Tom's guest today is Amanda Litman, a Democratic operative who worked on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton, and the gubernatorial campaign of Charlie Christ in Florida in 2014.

In 2017, on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, she and a friend, Ross Morales Rocketto, founded a political action committee called Run for Something, dedicated to helping young, first-time candidates navigate the vagaries of running for elective office.

There are plenty of offices to choose from. By Litman’s count, there are about a half a million elected positions in the United States. Litman advises people who are running for their State Legislatures and Congress, but she also takes under her wing people running for school boards, library boards, water-abatement boards and a host of other local offices that can directly and significantly affect communities large and small, urban and rural, red and blue.

Amanda Litman also wrote a book, a how-to guide for people who want to leave the sidelines and jump into the fray. It’s called Run for Something: A Real-Talk Guide to Fixing the System Yourself. 

Amanda Litman joins us on Zoom from Brooklyn, New York.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBooksPolitics
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak