Midday

Engadget's Dana Wollman on the Hottest New Tech at CES 2022

Published January 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
Chevrolet's electric Silverado EV pickup was one of Gadget.com's picks for best tech innovations at CES 2022. (photo courtesy Engadget/Chevrolet)

Today, it’s Midday on Tech.  The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, took place last week in Las Vegas. It was on-line only last year. It was a hybrid deal this year: in-person and on-line, and although the crowd in Vegas was considerably smaller than in years past, when it comes to CES, small is a relative term. It still drew 40,000 people. By comparison, in 2020, when the pandemic was still just an occasional news story, 170,000 people showed up to CES.

A host of big-name tech companies also opted for a digital rather than in-person presence at the show, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

Here on Midday when CES is over, we like to catch up with our good friend Dana Wollman, the editor in chief of Endgadget, who shares with us her staff’s picks for the best of CES. Dana Wollman joins us on our digital line from New York…

Dana Wollman is editor-in-chief of Engadget, an online magazine covering the consumer tech industry. (courtesy Engadget)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

MiddayWYPR ProgramsMiddaytechnology
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
