Remembering Ted Venetoulis: Reflections from Sen. Jim Rosapepe

Published October 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
Rosapepe-Venetoulis-combo.png
Md. Sen. Jim Rosapepe (D., Dist. 21) remembers a friend and fellow Democrat, the late Ted Venetoulis.

Tom's next guest is Maryland Sen. Jim Rosapepe. He represents Prince Georges and Anne Arundel Counties, and he was a longtime friend of former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis, who passed away yesterday at the age of 87.

Venetoulis served as County Executive from 1974-1978, and ran unsuccessfully in 1978 to be the Democratic nominee for Maryland Governor. But even out of office, Venetoulis was an active and influential player in Maryland's Democratic Party politics.

Sen. Jim Rosapepe join us on Zoom to pay tribute to Ted Venetoulis.

