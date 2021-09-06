Brittney Spencer: A Rising Star's Journey From Baltimore To Nashville

(This conversation was originally aired on July 23, 2021)

Welcome to an archive edition of Midday. Tom's guest on this Labor Day broadcast is a country music artist from Baltimore. Brittney Spencer has been making her mark on the country music scene of late. Spotify and Pandora call her an artist to watch. She’s been featured in national media, and her debut EP, Compassion, has garnered rave reviews.

Country music is all about storytelling. Brittney Spencer tells her stories authentically and with a compelling openness. This is an artist who says what she means and means what she says. Here’s a clip from her new single, a tune she co-wrote with the award-winning singer-songwriter couple Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves. It’s called Sober and Skinny:

Brittany Spencer’s songs encourage us to be as reflective and honest in our journey as she is with hers. As a performer, her vocal delivery is often subtle and always powerful, and her talent has helped cement her spot as a Country star in the making.

Brittney Spencer made her debut at the Grand Ole’ Opry last May. She and Tom spoke on a July afternoon when she was preparing for another appearance on that hallowed stage that night. She joined us on Zoom, from Nashville.

