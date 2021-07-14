Anna Malaika Tubbs' History Honors Black Women Whose Sons Changed The World

(This program was originally broadcast on April 9, 2021)

Today, on this archive edition of Midday, we begin with a conversation Tom had a few months ago with Anna Malaika Tubbs, the author of a book about three fascinating Black women, Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin. It’s part biography of these women, and part clarion call for recognition of all Black women.

Anna Malaika Tubbs writes that erasure, misrecognition and historical amnesia are, sadly, part of the formation of African American female identity, and her book is part of her effort to erase that erasure. In exploring the revolutionary power of these women, who came of age between the two world wars, Tubbs shows how their stories inspire the struggle for survival today.

Flatiron Books/MacMillan Books

Alberta King, Louise Little and Berdis Baldwin were each accomplished in their own right, and in their own way. Between them, they raised many children, three of whom grew up to be among the most significant figures in the American civil rights movement.

The book is called The Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation.

Anna Malaika Tubbs joined Tom on Zoom this past April from Los Angeles…

