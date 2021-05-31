Teaching The Tulsa Race Massacre: Carole Weatherford's "Unspeakable"

On this Memorial Day, we mark the anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history. One hundred years ago today, a white mob began a two-day terror campaign that wiped-out a thriving Black community in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood section of that city had come to be known as “Black Wall Street.” It was destroyed. 300 African Americans were killed. Hundreds more were injured and thousands were left homeless.

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning children's book author. (Photo by Gerald Young

Carole Boston Weatherford is an award-winning author of books that chronicle important events in African American history. She has written a book for children that tells the story of this horrific event that is beautifully illustrated by Floyd Cooper, who is also a multi-award winning artist. The book is called Unspeakable: The Tulsa Race Massacre.

Carole Boston Weatherford joins Tom on Zoom.

(Because the conversation was recorded, we couldn't take any questions or comments)

