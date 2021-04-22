Back To The Garden: Our Earth Day - Spring Planting Edition

President Joe Biden is hosting dozens of world leaders at a virtual climate summit at the White House today. Having rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, this morning, the President pledged to an even faster pace for reducing US carbon emissions than the US had previously committed to.

Today on this Earth Day edition of Midday, we’re going Back to the Garden with Denzel Mitchell of The Farm Alliance of Baltimore, a non-profit coalition of urban farming organizations and growers; and Carrie Engel, the greenhouse manager at the family-owned Valley View Farms Garden Center and Nursery in Cockeysville, Maryland.

Photo by Rob Sivak/WYPR Carrie Engel is greenhouse manager at Valley View Farms; Denzel Mitchell is deputy director of The Farm Alliance of Baltimore.

From flowers to food, we'll talk today — and take listener questions — about how to prepare our gardens for spring planting, and also discuss an effort here in Baltimore to have the city cede farmable land back to Black communities as a form of reparations.

Carrie Engel and Denzel Mitchell join us today on Zoom.