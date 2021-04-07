Hazel Henderson: Creating An Equitable, Humane Economy

Tom's next guest is a leader in the socially responsible investment movement. Hazel Henderson describes herself as an "evolutionary" economist. She is the founder and CEO of an advocacy enterprise called Ethical Markets. She has written extensively about changing our basic understanding of money and rethinking the so-called "money meme." She is the author of several books, including Building A Win-Win World, Beyond Globalization, and The Axiom and Nautilus award-winning book Ethical Markets: Growing the Green Economy.

Ms. Henderson contends that currencies like the dollar or the yen are no longer a dependable store of value, given the growing pervasiveness of crypto currencies, and she has proposed strategies to achieve a more equitable and compassionate global economy.

Ms. Henderson will join several other speakers Sunday afternoon at the annual Logan Visionary Conference sponsored by the American Visionary Art Museum. The theme of the event is “Bigger Love.” Other speakers include Daryl Davis, a Black man who has worked with members of the Ku Klux Klan; Wayne Jonas, the former Director of Alternative Medicine at NIH; and Stavros Lambrinidis, the Ambassador of The European Union to the United States.

Hazel Henderson joins us today from St. Augustine, Florida, on Zoom.

