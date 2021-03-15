Washington Monthly's Paul Glastris On Gov. Hogan; President Biden's First 50 Days

Midday on Politics continues now as Tom is joined by another experienced and acclaimed journalist, Paul Glastris. For the past 20 years, he has been the editor-in-chief of the Washington Monthly, one of the country's most respected political journals. Mr. Glastris also spent 10 years as a correspondent and editor of US News and World Report, and from 1998-2001, he was a special assistant and senior speechwriter in the Clinton Administration, where he wrote more than 200 speeches for President Bill Clinton...

About a year ago, the Monthly published an expose about Maryland Governor Larry Hogan that raised questions about some road, highway and bridge projects that have been undertaken during the Governor’s two terms that are in proximity to real estate projects that the Hogan real estate brokerage firm is involved with.

The Governor, who remains hugely popular and is accustomed to positive press coverage, dismissed the Washington Monthly as a “blog,” and contended that any potential conflicts of interest had been fully vetted by the State Ethics board. The article was written by Eric Cortellessa.

We'll talk about that, and get an assessment of President Biden's first 50 days in the White House, as Washington Monthly Editor in Chief Paul Glastris joins Tom on Zoom.

