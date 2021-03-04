Midday With The Mayor - Brandon Scott On COVID Vax Equity, Crime & Guns

It’s Midday with the Mayor, another in our series of live conversations with the Mayor of Baltimore, Brandon M. Scott.

Among the topics Tom and the Mayor discuss:

The mass vaccination site at M&T Bank Stadium has been open for a week. When Governor Larry Hogan made comments about Baltimore getting more vaccines than it is entitled to, the reaction by the Mayor and other city leaders was immediate and angry. Hogan repeated the comments days later. The racial disparities between those who have received the vaccine and those who haven’t are clear for all to see. What is not clear is whether or not the State’s plan to erase that disparity will be effective.

Yesterday, the Mayor announced a new partnership with Everytown for Gun Safety on a Crime Gun Intelligence Platform, as children ages 10, 12 and 17 were victims of gun violence.

Mayor Brandon Scott joins us on Zoom. Listeners are invited to join as well.

_______________________________________________________________________