Midday with Dan Rodricks
NO LONGER AIRS ON WYPR
Midday with Dan Rodricks as the host aired on WYPR until October 2, 2015.
Latest Episodes
This summer, revenues from the state’s five casinos neared the $100 million per month mark. State gaming officials say this is a milestone that signals…
Could you be a fair and impartial juror if selected for one of the trials for the police officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray? Listeners discuss…
Interim Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis joins Midday to talk about crime and reform, and to answer listener questions.
Maryland author Jerome Tuccille tells the story of the black soldiers who helped Teddy Roosevelt win the decisive battle of the Spanish-American War --…
An estimated 1.5 million American households - including three million children - somehow get by on less than $2.00 a day per person. Kathryn Edin,…
Sean Gallagher, Baltimore-based editor of ArsTechnica, talks about those white defense blimps that can be seen in Baltimore's eastern sky -- why they are…
Do you have a tattoo? When did you get it and why? Does it still hold the same meaning that it did back then? Do you have any regrets? Or are you one who…
Is it a fashion violation to mix blue and black? What works best and why -- a two-button or three-button suit jacket? And how do you navigate the…
We get an update on Pope Francis' visit to Congress and his message on climate change. Then gastroenterologist and nutritionist Dr. Gerry Mullin joins us…
Is the United States less a democracy than a plutocracy now, governed by the wealthy elite? Have we become a nation, by the rich and for the rich? Or do…