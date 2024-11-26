© 2024 WYPR
ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

A Tax Credit for Retirement Savers

By Al Waller,
Catherine Collinson
Published November 26, 2024

The Saver's Credit, also called the IRS' Credit for Qualified Retirement Savings Contributions, is a tax credit that pays to save for retirement. This tax credit is in addition to the tax deduction and tax-deferred growth available to retirement savers. However, many people may be missing out on the Saver's Credit simply due to a lack of awareness. A recent survey by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies found that just half of U.S. workers are aware of it.

On this podcast episode, Al and Catherine discuss the Saver's Credit including who can benefit from it and how to go about claiming it on your tax return.

ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life
Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Catherine Collinson
Catherine Collinson is the founding president and CEO of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and she is a champion for Americans who are at risk of not achieving a financially secure retirement. With two decades of retirement industry-related experience, Catherine is a nationally recognized voice on workforce, aging, and retirement trends. She was named a 2018 Influencer in Aging by PBS’ Next Avenue. In 2016, she was honored with a Hero Award from Women’s Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her tireless efforts in helping improve retirement security among women.
