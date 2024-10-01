5 Tips for Avoiding Harmful Substances
It is essential to recognize how indulging in harmful substances like alcohol, illicit drugs, and tobacco can affect our health. During the pandemic, alcohol consumption increased as a means of coping with stress for many people, and this trend has continued for certain populations. On this podcast episode, Al and Mihaela outline tips to avoid harmful substances in order to improve our physical and mental health and well-being – and ultimately, prepare ourselves for longer, healthier lives.