ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life

5 Tips for Avoiding Harmful Substances

By Al Waller,
Mihaela Vincze
Published October 1, 2024 at 8:11 AM EDT

It is essential to recognize how indulging in harmful substances like alcohol, illicit drugs, and tobacco can affect our health. During the pandemic, alcohol consumption increased as a means of coping with stress for many people, and this trend has continued for certain populations. On this podcast episode, Al and Mihaela outline tips to avoid harmful substances in order to improve our physical and mental health and well-being – and ultimately, prepare ourselves for longer, healthier lives.

ClearPath - Your Roadmap for Life
Al Waller
Al Waller is a long-time Baltimore native and employment expert with a 30-year career in leading and advising locally and globally based corporations on matters including: Talent Acquisition and Retention, Employee Relations, Training and Development.
Mihaela Vincze
Mihaela Vincze is a public health expert and experienced health care educator. Serving as Transamerica Institute’s health care content developer, she shares insights on health and wellness on ClearPath—Your Roadmap to Health and WealthSM. Mihaela earned her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in public health at California State University, Northridge.
