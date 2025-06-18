One of Hugh’s favorite properties in Sonoma is Alexander Valley Vineyards, whose wine he has been following for a very long time. He fills us in on the current offerings.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Alexander Valley Chardonnay, Alexander Valley ’23 **1/2 VALUE

(Great value in easy drinking chard with classic flavors)

Alexander Valley Merlot **1/2 $$

(Much better than most, deep fruit flavors with cherry and plum notes, serious wine)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley ’22 *** $$

(Very age-worthy, Bordeaux blend, forward, spicy fruit, both generous and restrained)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.