Alexander Valley Vineyards
One of Hugh’s favorite properties in Sonoma is Alexander Valley Vineyards, whose wine he has been following for a very long time. He fills us in on the current offerings.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Alexander Valley Chardonnay, Alexander Valley ’23 **1/2 VALUE
(Great value in easy drinking chard with classic flavors)
Alexander Valley Merlot **1/2 $$
(Much better than most, deep fruit flavors with cherry and plum notes, serious wine)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley ’22 *** $$
(Very age-worthy, Bordeaux blend, forward, spicy fruit, both generous and restrained)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.