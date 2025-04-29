2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Cellar Notes

Gruner Veltliner

By Hugh Sisson,
Al Spoler
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT

It may be one of the more challenging grape names to pronounce, but Austria’s gruner veltliner is one enjoyable wine. Hugh explores this crisp dry white that offers so much.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK

Lustig Gruner Veltliner, Weinviertel ’23 *** $ TREMENDOUS VALUE

(Packed with flavor, rounded texture, approachable, peach, pear and lime)

Tegernseerhoff “Federspiel” Gruner Veltliner ’23 *** $$

(Signature white pepper notes, light bodied, bone dry, great acidity)

Mayr Gruner Veltliner, Kremstal, ’23 **1/2 $ ONE LITRE BOTTLE, VALUE!

(Melon and citrus notes along with grapefruit and classic white pepper)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.

Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
