It may be one of the more challenging grape names to pronounce, but Austria’s gruner veltliner is one enjoyable wine. Hugh explores this crisp dry white that offers so much.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

WINE OF THE WEEK

Lustig Gruner Veltliner, Weinviertel ’23 *** $ TREMENDOUS VALUE

(Packed with flavor, rounded texture, approachable, peach, pear and lime)

Tegernseerhoff “Federspiel” Gruner Veltliner ’23 *** $$

(Signature white pepper notes, light bodied, bone dry, great acidity)

Mayr Gruner Veltliner, Kremstal, ’23 **1/2 $ ONE LITRE BOTTLE, VALUE!

(Melon and citrus notes along with grapefruit and classic white pepper)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors.