Affordable Cotes du Rhone
The Cotes du Rhone has long been a source of high quality reasonably priced wines, and Hugh is here to tell you there’s good things on the way.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Dom. des Pesquiers Cotes du Rhone ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE
(Fullbodied, forward aroma, hints of fennel and pepper, grilled meats)
Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone ’22 *** $ VALUE
(Great producer, intense black fruit flavors, rich and layered)
WINE OF THE WEEK
Chat. de Ségrièrs Cotes du Rhone ’22 *** $ GREAT VALUE
(4 classic grapes, old vines, lighter bistro style, very drinkable)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors