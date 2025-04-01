Affordable Cotes du Rhone

The Cotes du Rhone has long been a source of high quality reasonably priced wines, and Hugh is here to tell you there’s good things on the way.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dom. des Pesquiers Cotes du Rhone ’22 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Fullbodied, forward aroma, hints of fennel and pepper, grilled meats)

Saint Cosme Cotes du Rhone ’22 *** $ VALUE

(Great producer, intense black fruit flavors, rich and layered)

WINE OF THE WEEK

Chat. de Ségrièrs Cotes du Rhone ’22 *** $ GREAT VALUE

(4 classic grapes, old vines, lighter bistro style, very drinkable)

