California Red Blends

Not all California reds are labeled according to a single variety; many are fine blends of grapes that offer good flavor and good prices.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Girasole Vineyards. “Charlie’s Blend” Mendocino ’21 ** $

(Cab sauv and merlot dominate, big explosive aroma and flavors)

Beckman Vineyards. “Cuvée Le Bec” Santa Ynez Valley, ’22 ** ½ $$

(A California Cotes du Rhone dead ringer, darkly fruity, deep and long)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Peterson Zero Manipulation Tollini Vineyard. Mendocino ’20 ** ½ $

(Carignan dominant, with other Rhone grapes, big powerful red that evolves)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors