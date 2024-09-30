California Red Blends
Not all California reds are labeled according to a single variety; many are fine blends of grapes that offer good flavor and good prices.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Girasole Vineyards. “Charlie’s Blend” Mendocino ’21 ** $
(Cab sauv and merlot dominate, big explosive aroma and flavors)
Beckman Vineyards. “Cuvée Le Bec” Santa Ynez Valley, ’22 ** ½ $$
(A California Cotes du Rhone dead ringer, darkly fruity, deep and long)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Peterson Zero Manipulation Tollini Vineyard. Mendocino ’20 ** ½ $
(Carignan dominant, with other Rhone grapes, big powerful red that evolves)
All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors