Sponsored by Kenilworth Wine & Spirits
Cellar Notes

California Red Blends

By Al Spoler,
Hugh Sisson
Published September 30, 2024 at 6:23 PM EDT
Missvain, CC BY 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Not all California reds are labeled according to a single variety; many are fine blends of grapes that offer good flavor and good prices.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Girasole Vineyards. “Charlie’s Blend” Mendocino ’21 ** $
(Cab sauv and merlot dominate, big explosive aroma and flavors)

Beckman Vineyards. “Cuvée Le Bec” Santa Ynez Valley, ’22 ** ½ $$
(A California Cotes du Rhone dead ringer, darkly fruity, deep and long)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Peterson Zero Manipulation Tollini Vineyard. Mendocino ’20 ** ½ $
(Carignan dominant, with other Rhone grapes, big powerful red that evolves)

All of these wines can be purchased at Wells Discount Liquors

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
