Hayes Valley Reds (ENCORE)

We're always on the lookout for great value, and Al has found a super line of wines that pack a lot of punch for just $15 across the board.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Hayes Valley Zinfandel, Central Coast '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

(Fruity, almost sweet flavors, very well made, deep and a little rustic)

Hayes Valley Meritage Red Wine, Central Coast '20 **1/2 $ VALUE

(A classic Bordeaux blend that tastes like it, big and ready to drink)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Hayes Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Central Coast '20 **/12 $

(Good cab sauv at this price is hard to beat, period)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.