Orange Wines

No, orange wine isn’t made from citrus, it’s an intriguing new category of wines that owes its identity to some old-fashioned vinification techniques.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Pomelado Sauvignon Blanc, Castilla, Spain ’22 ** $

(Intriguing notes of marmalade and honeysuckle, organic)

Petulante Pet Nat, Casstilla, Spain NV ** $$

(Naturally fizzy, good amber color, off dry)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Kiki and Juan “Orange” Utiel, Spain ’22 ** $

(Dark orange, bone dry with apricot and honey aroma and flavor)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirit