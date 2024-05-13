The wild and wooly county of Mendocino produces some of California’s most distinctive wines. Al samples a few.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Paul Dolan Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $$

(Very tasty SB, not tart, richly flavored, melon notes, long finish)

Moniker “Single Vineyard” Chardonnay, Mendocino ’22 **1/2 $$

(From La Ribera vineyard, big full-bodied chard bursting with flavor)

True Grit Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $

(Notably soft texture, mild tannins, easy to like fruit, very likeable)

WINE OF THE WEEK:

Kalpela Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’18 *** $

(Powerful, dense cab sauv with textbook aroma and flavors, super)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.