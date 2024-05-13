Mendocino
The wild and wooly county of Mendocino produces some of California’s most distinctive wines. Al samples a few.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Paul Dolan Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $$
(Very tasty SB, not tart, richly flavored, melon notes, long finish)
Moniker “Single Vineyard” Chardonnay, Mendocino ’22 **1/2 $$
(From La Ribera vineyard, big full-bodied chard bursting with flavor)
True Grit Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $
(Notably soft texture, mild tannins, easy to like fruit, very likeable)
WINE OF THE WEEK:
Kalpela Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’18 *** $
(Powerful, dense cab sauv with textbook aroma and flavors, super)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.