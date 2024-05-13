© 2024 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Mendocino

Al Spoler
Hugh Sisson
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:26 PM EDT
Sheri, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The wild and wooly county of Mendocino produces some of California’s most distinctive wines. Al samples a few.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Paul Dolan Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $$
(Very tasty SB, not tart, richly flavored, melon notes, long finish)

Moniker “Single Vineyard” Chardonnay, Mendocino ’22 **1/2 $$
(From La Ribera vineyard, big full-bodied chard bursting with flavor)

True Grit Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’21 **1/2 $
(Notably soft texture, mild tannins, easy to like fruit, very likeable)

WINE OF THE WEEK:
Kalpela Cabernet Sauvignon, Mendocino ’18 *** $
(Powerful, dense cab sauv with textbook aroma and flavors, super)

Cellar Notes
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
