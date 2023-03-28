Spring is the perfect time to enjoy a good glass of Rioja, Spain's favorite wine, a sophisticated medium bodied wine with intriguing flavors.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Rioja Bordon White Rioja '21 $ **1/2 VALUE

(Rich, round and very well made, a firm, flavorful white with spring notes)

Rioja Bordon Crianza '18 $$ **1/2

(Young-ish Rioja with deep, ripe fruit, smooth texture, ready to drink)

Rioja Bordon Reserva '16 $$ *** WINE OF THE WEEK

(Fully mature, deep, with great traditional flavors, silky texture)

Rioja Bordon Gran Reserva '11 $$ ***

(A superb, well-aged wine with exotic aromas and flavors, first class)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.