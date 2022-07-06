Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Corty Artisan "Intro" Pouilly-Fumé '20 *** $$ WINE OF THE WEEK

(Made from three selected vineyards, with flint, grapefruit notes, elegant)

Corty Artisan "Caillotes" Pouilly-Fumé '19 *** $$

(Made from one small plot, a denser, smokier wine, restrained and serious)

Corty "Silex" Pouilly-Fumé '20 ***1/2 $$$

(Majestic white, pure intense aromas and flavors, vibrant and dynamic)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

