Grenache Treasures

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

D'Arenberg "The Custodian" Grenache, McClaren Vale '17 ** $$

(A soft, fruity red with complex aroma, great acid-fruit ratio)

Care Garnacha Nativa Cariñena '17 **1/2 $

(The original grenache, solid flavors, touch of ginger, very well made)

Picco del Sole Cannonau di Sardignia '19 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(From Sardinia, an outstanding value in supple, flavorful grenache)

