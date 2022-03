Italo Cescon Pinot Noir, Veneto '20 **1/2 $

(a very woodsy, light bodied pinot with bittersweet flavors)

The Crusher Pinot Noir, California '19 ** $

(inexpensive big bodied pinot for those who like some muscle)

Primarius Pinot Noir, Oregon '20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(textbook pinot structure, sweet and tart fruit, pinot as it should be)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.