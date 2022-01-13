Fortified wines
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Los Amigos Fino Sherry ** $
(Bone dry, with surprising depth of flavor, the perfect aperitif)
Chambers Muscat, Rutherglen, Australia **1/2 $
(Concentrated essence of crème brulée. 'Nuff said.)
Van Zellar's Ruby Porto **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Sweet and rich with candy apple aroma and flavor. Great dessert wine)
Van Zeller's 10 year Tawny Porto Tawny Porto *** $$$
(Worth every penny; a Port to contemplate fireside, rich and very complex)
