Fortified wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Los Amigos Fino Sherry ** $

(Bone dry, with surprising depth of flavor, the perfect aperitif)

Chambers Muscat, Rutherglen, Australia **1/2 $

(Concentrated essence of crème brulée. 'Nuff said.)

Van Zellar's Ruby Porto **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Sweet and rich with candy apple aroma and flavor. Great dessert wine)

Van Zeller's 10 year Tawny Porto Tawny Porto *** $$$

(Worth every penny; a Port to contemplate fireside, rich and very complex)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

