Post season bargains
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
Goru Verde Monastrell, Jumilla '18 ** $
(Spanish mourvedre, dark, earthy, big-bodied, surprisingly complex)
Caparzo Toscana Sangiovese **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK
(Supple, medium bodied red with complex flavors, sweet and tart fruit)
Kotrotsos Moschofilero white, Pelopense, Greece '20 ** $
(A brisk, flavorful white, slightly off-dry, perfect as an everyday wine)
All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.
Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.