Post season bargains

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Goru Verde Monastrell, Jumilla '18 ** $

(Spanish mourvedre, dark, earthy, big-bodied, surprisingly complex)

Caparzo Toscana Sangiovese **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Supple, medium bodied red with complex flavors, sweet and tart fruit)

Kotrotsos Moschofilero white, Pelopense, Greece '20 ** $

(A brisk, flavorful white, slightly off-dry, perfect as an everyday wine)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

