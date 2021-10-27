© 2021 WYPR
Cellar Notes

Oaked Whites Beyond Chardonnay

Published October 27, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT
51561457828_6cac812b26_o.jpg
Flickr

Chardonnay isn't the only grape to get the oak treatment. These wines were aged in oak, but handled in a restrained, sensible manner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dogwood and Thistle Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino '20 ** $$

(Bright fresh fruit with subtle oak influence, well rounded, flavorful)

Reina de Castilla Rueda Verdejo, Spain '20 ** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Very dry, creamy, old and new world influences, quite elegant)

Remhoogte "Honeybunch" Chenin Blanc, South Africa '20 **1/2 $$

(Off-dry, Vouvray-like, wild yeast-fermented, aged for one year in oak)

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.

Cellar NotesPrograms
Al Spoler
Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
Hugh Sisson
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
