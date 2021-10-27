Oaked Whites Beyond Chardonnay

Chardonnay isn't the only grape to get the oak treatment. These wines were aged in oak, but handled in a restrained, sensible manner.

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Dogwood and Thistle Sauvignon Blanc, Mendocino '20 ** $$

(Bright fresh fruit with subtle oak influence, well rounded, flavorful)

Reina de Castilla Rueda Verdejo, Spain '20 ** $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

(Very dry, creamy, old and new world influences, quite elegant)

Remhoogte "Honeybunch" Chenin Blanc, South Africa '20 **1/2 $$

(Off-dry, Vouvray-like, wild yeast-fermented, aged for one year in oak)

