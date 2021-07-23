© 2021 WYPR
Founded by the late Jim Clendenen, Au Bon Climat set the pace for restrained, well-crafted pinot noir and chardonnay.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay, Santa Barbara '18 **1/2 $$

Perfect example of how oak should be used in chardonnay.

Au Bon Climat Pinot Gris/ Blanc, Santa Barbara '18 **1/2 $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Unexpectedly great, stunning blend that over delivers.

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara '18 *** $$

Restrained pinot with great complexity, full body and appeal.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
As General Partner of Clipper City Brewing Company, L.P., Hugh J. Sisson is among Baltimore's premier authorities on craft brewing and a former manager of the state's first pub brewery, Sissons, located in Federal Hill. A fifth generation Baltimorean, Hugh has been involved in all aspects of craft brewing.
