Founded by the late Jim Clendenen, Au Bon Climat set the pace for restrained, well-crafted pinot noir and chardonnay.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Au Bon Climat Chardonnay, Santa Barbara '18 **1/2 $$

Perfect example of how oak should be used in chardonnay.

Au Bon Climat Pinot Gris/ Blanc, Santa Barbara '18 **1/2 $$ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Unexpectedly great, stunning blend that over delivers.

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara '18 *** $$

Restrained pinot with great complexity, full body and appeal.

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the links for direct ordering and home delivery.

