Italian Wines For Al Fresco Dining

The Italians have made a fine art out of dining outdoors, and here are some perfect wines for it.

The Wines

Price key: $ = less than $20 $$ = $20-40 $$$ = $40-60 $$$$ = above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine **** = elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Col Di Rocca Brut Prosecco ** $ VALUE

Dry, smooth bubbly with food-friendly flavors, easy drinking)

Lecciaia Orvieto Classico ‘20 **1/2 $ WINE VALUE OF THE WEEK

Fresh and clean, sweet lemon flavors, good acidity, grilled seafood.

Le Fraghe Bardolino ** $

Very light easy drinking red that is great with cured meats and cheese.

