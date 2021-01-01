A Blue View
A Blue View, hosted by National Aquarium CEO John Racanelli. From the smallest plants and animals invisible to the human eye to entire ecosystems, every living thing depends on and is intricately linked by water.
The last episode of A Blue View aired February 18, 2020.
Latest Episodes
Helium balloons have long been used to signify a celebration, but when those balloons settle back down to earth, there’s really nothing to celebrate.…
Bundling up for a wintry walk on the beach? Keep an eye out for resting seals! Hear more from our Animal Rescue team.
Whether you’re aching for a snow day or rejoicing at milder-than-usual weather, it bears mentioning that traditional Mid-Atlantic winter weather,…
From record storm surges in Texas to rampant wildfires in California, the news about climate change is, quite frankly, a little scary. Listen in to learn…
You may be in hibernation, but the Chesapeake Bay region is an important migratory stop for an array of wintering waterfowl.
Over 3,000 species make a home in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. But when the bitter cold comes, where does all that abundant life go?This is a…
National Aquarium staff are involved in a wide range of research studies, and this winter, members of National Aquarium Animal Rescue helped gather data…
Islands in the Chesapeake Bay are disappearing. More than 500 islands that once existed on the Bay are no longer there. But there are some stories of…
As scientists work to address the worsening effects of climate change, one excellent solution is right over our heads – and easily expanded within our…
Corals from the Florida Reef, one of the largest reef systems in the world, are so crucial to the health of their ecosystem and its surrounding region…