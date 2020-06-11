 Under Armour Unveils Performance-Focused Mask (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Under Armour Unveils Performance-Focused Mask (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 1 hour ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Under Armour unveiled a new performance-focused face mask Thursday, seeking to make exercise in gyms and in groups safer for athletes without restricting their breathing. 

Health officials widely encourage the wearing of masks to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. The virus is often spread through respiratory droplets, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing a face covering can help prevent the droplets from infecting others. In the age of Covid-19, many people have resorted to creating their own masks from old t-shirts, or buying them from smaller makers online. More recently, bigger retailers such as Gap have also developed their own. Under Armour's UA Sportsmask takes a new approach, specifically seeking to serve athletes by making its mask more breathable and designed for exercise. Most masks currently on the market are oppressive and hot and could make for an uncomfortable training experience for athletes, especially heading into the summer. In announcing its new product, Under Armour showed some local and national athletes wearing the Sportsmask while exercising. They include Baltimore-based basketball program Team Thrill, lacrosse midfielder Taylor Cummings and NFL wide receiver Deonte Harris, a Baltimore native who most recently played for the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Business Journal

