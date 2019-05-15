Under Armour Plans Summer Tour of Asia (BBJ Story)

Stephen Curry will be joined by several of his fellow NBA players during his annual Under Armour Inc. tour of Asia this summer as the sportswear maker continues to focus on growing sales in the region.

Curry, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and star of the Golden State Warriors, will participate in clinics and promotional events as part of the four-city, eight-day tour from June 22-29. He will make stops in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzen in China and Tokyo, Japan. Fellow endorsers Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic and Dennis Smith Jr. of the New York Knicks will join Curry — the first time multiple Under Armour basketball endorsers participate in the roadshow. Embiid, an NBA All-Star himself this season, was a big catch for Under Armour last fall.

