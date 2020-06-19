 The Truth About Juneteenth | WYPR
On The Record

The Truth About Juneteenth

Texas Juneteenth Emancipation Day celebration, June 19, 1900.
Credit Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

It’s said history is written by the victors. What if the moment arises to correct the narrative? Today we address misperceptions passed down through the years about a monumental period in American history. National Park Ranger Anokwale Anansesemfo unravels the story of Juneteenth, the celebration observed by African Americans to commemorate the proclamation of the end of slavery.

The buildings and facilities are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hampton National Historic Site in Towson grounds are open to visitors -- both pedestrians and in cars.

More ways to commemorate Juneteenth:

  • The No Boundaries Coalition is hosting a virtual panel discussion called “Celebrating the Afrofuture” today from 11-1 p.m.
  • "Baltimore Juneteenth Freedom Fest and March," will take place today from 3-8 p.m. It begins at Pennsylvania and North Avenues and ends in Druid Hill Park. The event includes Black-owned food trucks, poets, entertainers and speakers.
  • The Hosanna School Museum will host a virtual celebration, “Commemorating 400 Years of Perseverance Through History and Culture.” It begins this evening with a discussion of the film Just Mercy from 5-6 p.m. Then an Artists Showcase from 6-7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 20--the ‘Great Mask Giveaway and Sale’ happens, in person, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. The outdoors-only event will be held at the Hosanna School Museum in Darlington, Maryland. The rain date is next Saturday, June 27.
  • Other Juneteenth events can be found here.

