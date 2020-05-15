Ryleigh's Oyster Federal Hill Closes (BBJ Story)

Ryleigh's Oyster is saying goodbye to Federal Hill after 20 years on Cross Street. "It's been real Federal Hill," the restaurant's social media account tweeted early Thursday.

"THANK YOU to all our friends for the memories and your loyal support for 20 bold years!" The bar and restaurant is the latest to announce a permanent closure as the coronavirus outbreak keeps dining rooms shuttered across the state. Another Ryleigh's location, in Hunt Valley, is still open for carryout and delivery, an employee there confirmed. A third location of the restaurant closed in Mount Vernon in 2017.

