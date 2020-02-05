Poe Theatre on The Air - The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar

ByThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre•Dec 5, 2019
Love truly hurts. A beautiful woman, in love with her bookish and obsessive cousin, has a smile to die for. As the woman falls ill, her smile is all that’s left unchanged. Her cousin can’t bear it and takes matters into his own hands.
ByThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre & The National Edgar Allen•Oct 30, 2019
Insulted once too often by a vain and pompous "friend," a man lures his victim to the catacombs beneath his home with the promise of a rare bottle of wine. Too late, the friend pays the ultimate price for not being more polite...
ByThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre•Sep 9, 2019
A man brings home a cat for his animal-loving wife, to replace a cherished pet. When the new family addition becomes too annoying for the man, it leads to a dark secret that the cat reveals at the worst possible time – for the man.
Our audio tour through Charleston’s West Side continues with a community gardener, an antique collector, a symphony clarinetist, a deli owner, and a retired pro basketball player. Plus, a visit to a local auto shop, a barbershop, a Girl Scout meeting, and Mary C Snow West Side Elementary.
Andy Shauf's understated, gentle, and expertly composed pop songs are miniature gems that grow in appeal with each listen. In this episode, Shauf talks about how Elliott Smith, Wilco, and The Beatles guided and inspired his understanding of how to write intimate but deeply accessible pop songs.
At the beginning of each day, Rodney James says, “I’m going to save someone’s life today.” Rodney works as a peer recovery coach at Saint Agnes Health Institute, steering others onto the path of recovery. He’s traveled that path himself. Rodney talks with Theo about denial, shifting blame, relapse, and the importance of surrounding yourself with people who have your best interests at heart.