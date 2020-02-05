 Poe Theatre on The Air - The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar | WYPR
Poe Theatre on The Air - The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar

What if a person is hypnotized at the moment of death? The horrifying consequences of cheating the Reaper are unraveled in a story that readers during Poe’s time were afraid had actually happened.

