Poe Theatre On The Air - Eldorado

ByTHE NATIONAL EDGAR ALLAN POE THEATRE•Jun 2, 2020
Of the many fears that plague humankind, claustrophobia and the unrelenting terror of being entombed alive may be the worst. In this episode, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre on the Air recounts one woman’s fate – and provides an unsettling look at Dr. Mallard’s more cruel side.
ByTHE NATIONAL EDGAR ALLAN POE THEATRE•May 1, 2020
Wear your headphones as we play with high and low frequencies and ASMR tricks to make you uncomfortable. Poe’s famous poem about love, lost hope, obsession and tragedy gets a dramatic retelling and an extra-unsettling listening experience.
ByThe National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre•Apr 1, 2020
They say a life at sea changes a man, but this story takes that to the extreme. In this episode, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre on the Air takes on Poe’s tale of tragedy at sea, and the physical toll on those who survive the clutches of a near-mythical storm.
ByTHE NATIONAL EDGAR ALLAN POE THEATRE•Mar 2, 2020
When obsession meets the creative impulse, it becomes almost impossible to know when to stop. Art should imitate life, not death. Meanwhile, it’s becoming clear that the kindly Dr. Mallard has somewhat of a mean streak in him.
