 Poe Theatre On The Air - Eldorado | WYPR
Related Program: 
Poe Theatre on the Air

Poe Theatre On The Air - Eldorado

By The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre 43 minutes ago

A man, found wandering in the desert, tells a harrowing tale of his failed efforts to find the fabled City of Gold with his eccentric partner. But what is the secret he can’t bear to admit?

Adapted from Poe’s well-known poem.

