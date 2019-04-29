Midday in the Neighborhood: Sandtown-Winchester, Pigtown and Old Goucher

According the Live Baltimore, the organization that, as its name suggests, promotes city living, there are 278 neighborhoods in Baltimore. Today, we begin a new series that shines a light on each of them. From time to time, we’ll sit down with people who are actively involved in their neighborhoods, to learn about the kinds of communities, rich and poor, black and white, well-known and off the radar, that comprise the fabric of our diverse and often quirky hometown.

Guests:

Sache Jones, Director of Health and Food Justice at the No Boundaries Coalition in Sandtown-Winchester on the West Side.

Kim Lane, Executive Director of Pigtown Main Street, a couple of miles south of Sandtown, also on the West side.

Kelly Cross, President of the Old Goucher Community Association, in the center of Baltimore City.