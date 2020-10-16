 Marcus Moore | WYPR
Essential Tremors

Marcus Moore

By 13 minutes ago

Music critic Marcus Moore became an author with his new book The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America. On this episode, he discusses what songs by Roberta Flack, Common, and Stevie Wonder have meant to him.

