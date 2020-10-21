 Lee's Pint & Shell Expands Outdoor Space (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Lee's Pint & Shell Expands Outdoor Space (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 2 hours ago

Lee's Pint & Shell is planning to add more outdoor drinking and dining space — this time, above street level. The Canton bar submitted an application this month for permission to build a deck extending out from its second floor. Plans filed with the city's Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals show a 790-square-foot balcony wrapping around the Lee's facade on South Linwood Avenue and Hudson Street. 

The second-floor space would expand upon outdoor seating options at the tavern, which already offers tables set up along the sidewalk. Diners have increasingly embraced outside options as a safer alternative for a night out amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and bar and restaurant owners across the city have said they're exploring ways to keep outdoor seating open well into the winter months. In Federal Hill, two Charles Street bars, Banditos and Wayward Southern Bar & Kitchen, won approval this month from the city's liquor board to add permanent patio seating attached to their buildings.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Pompeian Inc. Looks to Expand (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Oct 8, 2020
Baltimore Business Journal

Pompeian Inc. says it's seeing demand for its products surge — growth that has prompted it to pursue a lease for a 400,000-square-foot distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point. The Baltimore-based olive oil and boutique vinegar company's expansion will also include a new city-based warehouse near Highlandtown and about a dozen new jobs by 2023, company officials said this week. 

M&T Reaching Out To Small Businesses (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Oct 6, 2020
Baltimore Business Journal

As small business owners continue the fight of their lives, M&T Bank is trying to give them a boost. M&T Bank is featuring more than a dozen of its Baltimore-area, small business clients on an online retail shop designed to lure new and existing customers to the businesses’ websites during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

McCormick & Company Sales Soar (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Sep 30, 2020
Baltimore Business Journal

McCormick & Co. Inc. continues to see sales soar during the Covid-19 pandemic, but some analysts on Wall Street are questioning how long it will last. 