Jerry Mitchell's Race Against Time: Solving The Unsolved Murders Of The Civil Rights Era

Mississippi Investigative Reporter Jerry Mitchell joins Midday today. Mitchell's tenacious reporting on killings committed during the civil rights movement re-opened cases that led to convictions of men who, for decades, had literally gotten away with murder.

Mitchell’s efforts led to justice for Medgar Evers, Michael Schwerner, James Chaney, Andrew Goodman Vernon Dahmer and the four young girls killed in the 1963 Birmingham church bombing. Mitchell has chronicled the progress of each murder, from cold case to conviction, in a new book, Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era.

Jerry Mitchell will be speaking live at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Tuesday, February 18th at 7pm. Find out more information here.