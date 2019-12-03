 Hysteria Brewing Announces #MVP Beer (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Hysteria Brewing Announces #MVP Beer (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie 12 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Lamar Jackson may or may not officially be the NFL's most valuable player, but one local brewery is bestowing the title upon him anyway. 

Columbia's Hysteria Brewing Co. announced its upcoming "#MVP" beer release Tuesday on social media, unleashing a wave of comments and shares from football fans galvanized by the Ravens' 10-2 season and Jackson, the team's rising-star quarterback. The MVP award won't be announced until February, though many see Jackson as a top contender for the honor. Fans have taken to shouting "MVP" from the stands whenever he makes an impressive play. The beer, a hazy, 8.5% American double IPA, will start brewing later this week and should be ready to drink a few weeks from now.

READ THE FULL STORY ON THE BBJ WEBSITE.

Tags: 
Baltimore Business Journal

Related Content

Elkton Restaurant Being Sold in Foreclosure Auction (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Nov 22, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

Minihane's Irish Pub & Restaurant, a mainstay on Historic Elkton's Main Street, is being sold in a mortgage foreclosure auction on Dec. 10. The sale, by Alex Cooper Inc. auction house, includes the 15,854-square-feet building, the pub and restaurant, its fixtures, equipment and seven-day liquor license.

Pigtown Tea Maker Looks To Raise $2 Million (BBJ Story)

By Kyle Leslie Nov 19, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

A Pigtown-based company that markets high-caffeine, energizing tea blends is raising $2 million in new funding. 

Median Home Sale Price Reaches 10 Year High (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff Nov 13, 2019
The Baltimore Business Journal

The $280,000 median sales price for a home in the Baltimore metro area last month was the highest posting for October in 10 years, a new report showed. 