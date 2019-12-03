Hysteria Brewing Announces #MVP Beer (BBJ Story)

Lamar Jackson may or may not officially be the NFL's most valuable player, but one local brewery is bestowing the title upon him anyway.

Columbia's Hysteria Brewing Co. announced its upcoming "#MVP" beer release Tuesday on social media, unleashing a wave of comments and shares from football fans galvanized by the Ravens' 10-2 season and Jackson, the team's rising-star quarterback. The MVP award won't be announced until February, though many see Jackson as a top contender for the honor. Fans have taken to shouting "MVP" from the stands whenever he makes an impressive play. The beer, a hazy, 8.5% American double IPA, will start brewing later this week and should be ready to drink a few weeks from now.

