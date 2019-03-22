 “Hometown Girl” Quilts! | WYPR
“Hometown Girl” Quilts!

A quilt by Mimi Dietrich that draws inspiration from the Baltimore Album Quilts
Credit Mimi Dietrich / http://mimidietrich.com

Mimi Dietrich finds it “magical” to make a quilt. She’s in the Quilters Hall of Fame, and the Maryland Historical Society is about to exhibit dozens of her works. We hear how she started quilting and where she draws inspiration.

The opening reception for "Hometown Girl" is tomorrow from 2-5 pm at the Maryland Historical Society.

This is a yearlong exhibition on view during regular museum hours (Wed.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm, Sundays 12 pm-5 pm). Special guided group tours with Mimi Dietrich are available. More information here.

